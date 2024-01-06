City Police launch Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad

January 6, 2024

Two pink vehicles to patrol areas around colleges, pg accommodations, garment factories

Mysore/Mysuru: With the rise in crimes against children and women, the City Police launched Chamundi Mahila Suraksha Pade, a dedicated squad for the safety and security of children and women in the city this morning.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off the pink patrolling vehicles along with the jatha to mark the new initiative in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple here along with DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACPs of all the four sub-divisions — Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Vijayanagar, Traffic Division and Inspectors of all the Police Stations.

During the recent New Year eve, Chamundi squad comprising women Police had been deputed on patrolling in city, on a pilot basis.

City Police Chief Ramesh said the Women’s Safety Squad comprising two Pink vehicles will be patrolling around Women’s Colleges, Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, garment factories and other places where women are present in large numbers. Barring the male driver, the patrolling team includes one woman ASI, Head Constable (HC) or Police Constable (PC).

A total of 40 women Police personnel including 16 Women PSIs, 4 Women ASIs and 20 Women Head Constables and Women Police Constables are deployed for this squad. They will be working in two shifts from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm, he said.

For now, two vehicles have been allotted with one vehicle for two sub-divisions totalling two vehicles for four sub-divisions. In the coming days, more number of vehicles will be allotted and be used for night patrolling too, he added. The girl students from various Colleges of the city took part in a procession organised as part of the launch of the squad up to Maharaja’s College near old DC’s Office.