Restoration of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel: DPR in final stages, says Heritage Commissioner 

January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage is currently in the final stages of completing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) aimed at the conservation and restoration of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

This historic palace, renowned for its opulence and a distinctive blend of English and Italian architectural styles from the Wadiyar era, is a significant heritage site in Mysuru.

Upon the submission of the DPR to the Government, the Department will seek funds for the renovation project. The DPR is a collaborative effort involving the Department, heritage experts and conservation architects, and is anticipated to be finalised in 10 days.

Confirming this information to Star of Mysore this morning, A. Devaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, stated that they have diligently worked on the DPR for over a month following a thorough site visit. He emphasised that consultation with heritage experts has been a crucial aspect of their preparation.

“The team has meticulously mapped out the areas of Lalitha Mahal requiring comprehensive restoration and renovation. Both minor and major works have been identified and specific areas where water leaks from the ceiling have been documented. We will send the DPR to the Government in another 10 days,” he added.

To preserve the heritage aesthetics of the Palace and prevent any compromise, the DPR incorporates recommendations from heritage experts regarding the specific nature of the restoration work. The report emphasises the necessity for these restoration tasks to be carried out by dedicated masons possessing the requisite expertise.

Despite being repurposed as a hotel managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Limited, a Corporation under the Karnataka State Government’s Tourism Department, the Lalitha Mahal Palace has suffered from neglect in building maintenance, leading to a state of disrepair.

Project outline in November 2023

The ceiling, plastered with a mixture of lime and mortar, is deteriorating in various areas, posing a threat to the structural integrity of this iconic building. The damages are progressively weakening the palace, emphasising the urgent need for restoration efforts. In November 2023, a restoration proposal was outlined with an estimated cost of Rs. 38 crore. After the restoration proposal, Managing Director of JLR Limited Manoj Kumar revealed that a team of heritage experts and officers conducted a thorough four-day assessment at Lalitha Mahal Palace and have given their inputs to prepare the DPR outlining the recommended methods for the structure’s renovation.

The estimated Rs. 38 crore will primarily cover rebuilding the deteriorating ceiling and other essential renovations, while an additional Rs. 20 crore is earmarked for supplementary renovation tasks.

Built by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to treat his guests, he laid the foundation stone of this palatial building on Nov. 18, 1921. The architecture was inspired by the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.