Nalwadi’s bust installation in limbo amid renovation plans

January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the renovation and restoration of Lalitha Mahal Palace, the destiny of plans to install the bust of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in front of this iconic structure hangs in uncertainty.

To celebrate the centenary of Lalitha Mahal Palace, built by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, in October 2021, the State Government initiated the creation of a bust of Nalwadi, assigning the task to Mysuru’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Despite the cancellation of centenary celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic, Arun Yogiraj completed the bust in 2022. However, even after its completion, the bust remains in the possession of Arun, as none of the officials have come to claim it, and the payment for the commissioned work has not been released.

Now, the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Limited has to take a call on the installation of the bust as planned by the previous Government. When contacted, Managing Director of JLR Limited Manoj Kumar was not available for comments.

Crafted from a single black schist stone (Krishna Shile) sourced from H.D. Kote, the bust, weighing 450 kg along with the pedestal, stands at a height and width of three feet. With the pedestal, the total height reaches five feet.

In the process of sculpting the bust, the Mysore royal family collaborated with Arun Yogiraj, providing access to rare photographs of Nalwadi adorned in royal attire. Prior to shaping the idol, Arun meticulously studied Nalwadi’s features at various stages of his life, ensuring a faithful representation by matching facial features with available photos.