Conference on ‘Markets as Living Heritage: Conservation and Revival’ in city

January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A conference with the theme ‘Markets as Living Heritage: The Case of Conservation and Revival’ began this morning at the Wadiyar Centre For Architecture (WCFA) in city. The primary objective of this conference is to illustrate the significance of markets as living heritage and underscore the critical importance of their conservation and revival.

Organised by the WCFA in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Bengaluru Chapter and Esthetique Architects, the event is supported by the NR Foundation. The event will culminate at 3 pm in a panel discussion on the importance of traditional markets in Mysuru.

Prior to the conference, heritage experts from various parts of the country explored the Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road, engaging with vendors selling diverse agricultural produce and household items.

The guided walk inside the Devaraja Market was led by Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a retired Professor from the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at the University of Mysore and a Member of the Heritage Conservation Committee, Government of Karnataka. Kannada actor Vinay Rajkumar also participated in the walk.

The conference’s key highlights include in-depth discussions on the historical and cultural significance of markets, case studies and success stories of market conservation and revival projects, expert insights from renowned architects, conservationists, and heritage experts, as well as opportunities for networking and collaboration within the field of heritage conservation.

The event was inaugurated by dignitaries including Dr. S. Raghunath, Structural Engineer at BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru in the presence of Dr. Meera Iyyer of INTACH Bengaluru Chapter and Prof. Sanghamitra Basu, retired professor of IIT Kharagpur, were present during the inauguration.

Farm-to-table concept

The sessions and panel discussions began with the virtual address of the scion of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who emphasised the imperative need for deliberations and discussions to safeguard all heritage structures in Mysuru, underscoring their significance for the benefit of future generations.

He urged experts to devise a comprehensive plan or roadmap aimed at restoring structures integral to Mysuru’s heritage character. “The Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building hold a unique place in Mysuru’s heritage and culture, surpassing the significance of other structures. They served as hubs where rural communities directly marketed their produce to consumers — farm-to-table — pioneering a sustainable farm-to-table concept before the advent of supermarkets,” he said.

“The original marketplace in Devaraja Market and small businesses in Lansdowne Building played crucial roles in connecting farmers and local vendors, contributing significantly to the daily lives of Mysureans. These structures, with their aesthetic appeal, have become intrinsic to Mysuru’s heritage, requiring concerted efforts to restore and rejuvenate them to their former glory in order to preserve the city’s cultural identity,” Yaduveer noted.

Demolishing will be environmentally insensitive

Recognising the environmental sensitivity of the community, Yaduveer stressed that demolishing the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings would be environmentally insensitive. He advocated for the restoration and replenishment of these structures as an eco-sensitive solution, highlighting their reflection of the community’s eco-conscious values.

Emphasising the need for explicit inclusion of heritage structure preservation in the State Government’s policy, he called for effective implementation. Furthermore, Yaduveer recommended that restoration tenders explicitly specify the use of heritage conservation methods, such as lime mortars instead of modern and non-heritage materials.

Call for policy inclusion

“Progress in the preservation of heritage structures will remain elusive until and unless the inclusion of heritage structures and their conservation is explicitly articulated in the State Government policy and accompanied by effective implementation,” Yaduveer noted.

Renowned speakers, including Dr. Shikha Jain, Founder Director of Development and Research Organisation for Nature, Arts and Heritage (DRONAH) addressed the gathering virtually. Other speakers include Yashaswini Sharma, Founder Architect, Esthetique Architects, Prof. Anand Krishnamurthy, Principal, WCFA, Ranjit Patil, Structural Consultant from Pune.

In her address, retired professor of IIT Kharagpur Prof. Sanghamitra Basu listed the efforts in New Delhi and Kolkata to preserve the heritage structures that have borne fruits. “Conserving heritage structures will uplift the aesthetic values, bring about overall development of economy and tourism development,” she said.

Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Founder Bhamy V. Shenoy noted that despite debate and government decisions, nothing has been done to save the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building and the heritage structures are allowed to decay.