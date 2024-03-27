Heritage Government Guest House Arch remains neglected

March 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The arch of the Government Guest House at Nazarbad, in a city steeped in heritage significance, languishes in a deplorable state, as authorities persist in neglecting this emblematic structure entrenched in the annals of history.

Situated in the heart of Mysuru city, renowned as the Cultural Capital of the State, the arch on the northern side of the Government Guest House stands as one of several relics from yesteryears, boasting a century of existence.

Originally part of the Guest House’s compound wall, the arch was isolated following the widening of a 421-metre stretch of Abba Road from Five Light Circle to Hyder Ali Circle in 2019, a project costing Rs. 3.5 crore. Now, it stands alone amidst the thoroughfare, a poignant testament to the passage of time.

In the past, media reports have raised alarming concerns regarding the safety of this historic structure. While iron grills have been hastily erected around the arch, no substantial measures have been taken to ensure its structural integrity.

Cracks and flaking concrete

Evident cracks mar the once-solid walls of the arch, with patches of flaking concrete exposing the underlying bricks, serving as a stark testament to the apathetic stance of the administrative authorities. Burrows created by rodents further exacerbate the precarious situation, particularly in the event of heavy rainfall, posing an imminent threat of collapse. Immediate action must be taken to safeguard this invaluable piece of heritage before irreparable damage occurs.

Despite minor efforts such as removing weeds and shrubs surrounding the structure a few months ago, little progress has been made in conserving this historical landmark. The decision to allocate significant funds towards installing iron grills around the arch raises questions about the necessity of such an investment when other critical preservation measures remain neglected.

As the gateway to the city for visitors arriving from Bengaluru, the dilapidated state of this structure starkly contradicts Mysuru’s esteemed reputation as a ‘Heritage City’. Regrettably, this neglect is not an isolated incident, as numerous other heritage structures in the city, including the Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market and the Fire Station at Saraswathipuram, suffer similar fates.

Lack of unified vision

Some authorities are at odds regarding whether to embark on conservation efforts or demolish these structures, highlighting a troubling lack of unified vision for preserving Mysuru’s rich architectural heritage. Urgent action and cohesive decision-making are imperative to prevent the irreversible loss of these invaluable cultural treasures.

Professor N.S. Rangaraju, a Member of the Heritage Experts Committee, disclosed that a comprehensive report had been meticulously compiled following the inspection of four significant heritage structures, including the arch of the Government Guest House.

This report, which recommended urgent conservation efforts, was duly submitted to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for consideration. Moreover, it underwent thorough deliberation in a meeting of the Heritage Experts Committee, receiving unanimous approval for implementation.

However, it has come to light that the file about these crucial conservation works now languishes within the confines of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), devoid of any substantive progress or action.

This apparent stagnation underscores a concerning lack of proactive measures by the relevant authorities, further jeopardising the preservation of Mysuru’s invaluable architectural heritage. Swift and decisive action must be taken to translate these recommendations into tangible conservation efforts before irreparable damage ensues.