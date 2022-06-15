Heritage Arch Gate of Government Guest House is tottering, wake up MCC

June 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Like a bride gets final touch of make-up minutes before a photoshoot, Mysuru city is getting all the attention now like never before as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Cultural Capital for this year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations.

All the routes the PM is expected to travel in city on June 20 and 21 are getting a facelift with roads being reasphalted and Police chowkis too being redone.

While Mysureans are happy to see that at least some roads are being made motorable now, what has attracted the public ire is the neglect shown towards the North Gate Heritage Arch of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad.

The said Heritage Arch was given needed attention in 2020 when the road-widening works (Abba Road from Five Lights Circle to Hyder Ali Road into a six-lane road) was taken up by the MCC officials. Taking note of the damages that the motorists and the road works personnel may cause to the Arch, they had then installed iron grills all around the Arch in order to secure it following efforts from some heritage experts and senior citizens of the city.

However, from the past one year, the Heritage Arch is once again neglected and now turned an eyesore with some shrubs growing on the structure. Now, with PM’s visit confirmed, the citizens hope that the Arch gets a new lease of life again with repainting and restoration.

When Star of Mysore contacted Ward 27 Corporator Rafiq Ahmed, he said that he would give immediate attention to the matter and ask MCC officials to take up the restoration works.