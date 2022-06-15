Hurrah Horatti!

June 15, 2022

Wins for the record 8th time

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Horatti of the BJP won from the West Teachers Constituency, the counting of which was taken up today. The Constituency comprised four districts of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag.

Horatti, who recently quit JD(S) and joined BJP, created a record of sorts by winning for the eighth straight time, spanning over four decades. Horatti defeated his Congress and JD(S) rivals and several other independent candidates who were in the fray to register an impressive victory after the count of first preferential votes itself, by crossing the 50 percent mark.

In the meantime, counting of two other Constituencies — North-West Teachers and North-West Graduates Constituencies — which went to the polls on June 13, too was taken up today and results are expected to be announced later this evening. Two Constituencies cover Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts.