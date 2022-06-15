District Minister inspects PM’s route in city

June 15, 2022

15 roads get a complete makeover ahead of Modi’s visit

PM to interact with thousands of beneficiaries of Central Government schemes

Mysore/Mysuru: With the countdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited visit to the city for taking part in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) event at Mysore Palace premises on June 21 having begun, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, along with several elected representatives, inspected Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road, where the PM will stay for the night after his arrival in the city on June 20 and the roads surrounding the Palace and the PM’s route of travel, this morning.

Later speaking to presspersons, Somashekar said that he inspected the Hotel where the PM would stay and 15 roads of travel of the PM and his convoy during his stay in the city.

Pointing out that road repair, asphalting and white marking of roads are going on at a brisk pace, he said that all works concerning repair of roads and other related civil works, including installation of additional streetlights, flower pot arrangements, footpath and pavement cleaning will be completed in a couple of days.

“The MCC had sent a Rs.15 crore estimate for carrying out road repair works for the PM’s visit. The Government has thus far released Rs.10 crore and the rest will be released shortly. There are also plans to illuminate all roads on which the Prime Minister would travel during his visit to the city on June 20 on the lines of Dasara and CESC has been told to be ready for this. As regards vehicle parking arrangements, the city Police will identify parking lots,” he said.

Continuing, Somashekar said that the PM will interact with beneficiaries of all Central Government Schemes on June 20 at three venues in the city.

“About 60,000 beneficiaries are expected to take part in the event. While 30,000 would be accommodated at Maharaja’s College Grounds where the PM will hold the interaction, the remaining 30,000 beneficiaries would be accommodated at two different venues that will be identified soon,” the Minister said.

Replying to a question on whether the MG Road vegetable market would be temporarily shifted elsewhere during the PM’s visit, Somashekar said that the issue would be soon decided jointly by the MCC and the City Police.

When asked about reports that there would be no place for members of erstwhile Royal family on the IDY event stage in Mysuru Palace premises, Somashekar said he has no knowledge about this. Pointing out that the stage occupants will be decided as per the Protocol of the Union Government, the District Minister maintained that it is the SPG(Special Protection Group) of the Prime Minister that will ultimately decide on the number of occupants and who all should be allowed on stage.

Replying to another question on reports that Modi would visit Chamundi Hill temple and Suttur Mutt during his visit to the city, Somashekar said that the State Government has only appealed the Prime Minister in this regard.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A.Ramdas and L.Nagendra, Mayor(In-charge) Sunanda Palanetra, MyLAC Chairman N.V.Phanish, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev and others were present.