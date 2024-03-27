‘Elect me for further progress of Kodagu’

March 27, 2024

Congress candidate M. Lakshmana offers puja at Talacauvery

Madikeri: M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru – Kodagu Constituency, has appealed to the voters to ensure his victory for further development of Kodagu district.

Speaking to media persons after offering special puja at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery on Tuesday, Lakshmana said, “The two Congress MLAs in Kodagu Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda have taken up various developmental works in a short span of 10 months in the district. With their election, the misrule in the district has also witnessed an end. Similarly, the vested interests that were triggering flame in the Constituency should also be eradicated. It is my firm belief that the voters of Kodagu will support Congress in LS polls this time.”

“I have toured Madikeri and Virajpet Constituencies and the developmental works are undertaken everywhere. In a span of 10 months, funds to the tune of over Rs. 350 crore have been sanctioned and foundation has been laid for various works. While in some places of Kodagu, the works have been completed. In the last 10 months, no incidents of communal clashes have been reported, with the people living in unison in the district,” he added.

Both the MLAs, Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda have shown how an elected representative should work, said Lakshmana.

Earlier Lakshmana, who arrived in the district for the first time after he was declared as candidate for LS polls, was accorded a warm welcome at Anechowkur the border of Kodagu district.

President of Kodagu District Congress Committee Dharmaja Uthappa and other workers of the party were present at that time.

District Congress Spokesperson Tatu Monnappa, leaders H.S. Chandramouli, Mederira Naveen, Thennira Myna and others were also present.