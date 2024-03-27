‘Elect me for further progress of Kodagu’
News

‘Elect me for further progress of Kodagu’

March 27, 2024

Congress candidate M. Lakshmana offers puja at Talacauvery

Madikeri: M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru – Kodagu Constituency, has appealed to the voters to ensure his victory for further development of Kodagu district.

Speaking to media persons after offering special puja at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery on Tuesday, Lakshmana said, “The two Congress MLAs in Kodagu Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda have taken up various developmental works in a short span of 10 months in the district. With their election, the misrule in the district has also witnessed an end. Similarly, the vested interests that were triggering flame in the Constituency should also be eradicated. It is my firm belief that the voters of Kodagu will support Congress in LS polls this time.”

“I have toured Madikeri and Virajpet Constituencies and the developmental works are undertaken everywhere. In a span of 10 months, funds to the tune of over Rs. 350 crore have been sanctioned and foundation has been laid for various works. While in some places of Kodagu, the works have been completed. In the last 10 months, no incidents of communal clashes have been reported, with the people living in unison in the district,” he added.

Both the MLAs, Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda have shown how an elected representative should work, said Lakshmana.

Earlier Lakshmana, who arrived in the district for the first time after he was declared as candidate for LS polls, was accorded a warm welcome at Anechowkur the border of Kodagu district.

President of Kodagu District Congress Committee Dharmaja Uthappa and other workers of the party were present at that time.

READ ALSO  Lok Sabha Election - 2024: Surprise night checks on roads yield Rs. 16 lakh in cash

District Congress Spokesperson Tatu Monnappa, leaders H.S. Chandramouli, Mederira Naveen, Thennira Myna and others were also present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching