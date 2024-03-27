State BJP Chief offers special prayers at Chamundi Hill temple

March 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the LS polls, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill here this morning and offered special prayers. Vijayendra arrived in the city last evening to take part in a couple of key party meetings today.

Vijayendra also performed ‘Gau Mata’ puja and offered grass, sugarcane and water to cows, praying for copious rains.

Later speaking to presspersons, Vijayendra delved on the issue of dissidence prevailing in the State BJP after the announcement of candidates. Asserting that all issues including dissidence will be sorted out in four days, the State BJP Chief said that even the Eshwarappa problem in Shivamogga will be resolved.

Noting that neither B.S. Yediyurappa nor him (Vijayendra) can take any major decisions concerning the party, he said ultimately it is the goal of every BJP worker or leader to make Modi the Prime Minister again.

Contending that the Congress seemed to be scared with the LS polls drawing near, he said though the Congress had planned to field as many as 18 State Ministers, it did not take off as all of them were scared of Modi wave.

Maintaining that the Congress Government has come as a curse to the people, Vijayendra asserted that no other Government in the State had lost popularity in such a short tenure as that of the Siddaramaiah Government.

Continuing, Vijayendra said that he had prayed Goddess Chamundeshwari for the resounding victory of PM Modi.

Reacting sharply to Siddaramaiah’s comments that the BJP-JD(S) coalition would be a plus point for the Congress, Vijayendra said it is the people who decide what is plus and what is minus.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas, N.Mahesh and C.S. Niranjankumar, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Shivakumar, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya and others were present.

Vijayendra will take part in the party’s core committee meeting at a hotel in city at 4 pm today. Later, he will take part in the BJP-JD(S) coalition meeting at Dasara Exhibition grounds at 5 pm.