Lok Sabha Polls-2024: Mandya NDA candidate is HDK
March 27, 2024

Bengaluru: Finally, the suspense over the NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha was cleared with JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) announcing his candidature for the seat here yesterday.

Kumaraswamy held separate meetings with JD(S) core committee, headed by MLA G.T. Devegowda and BJP leaders before officially announcing the names of the candidates for Mandya, Hassan and Kolar (SC) LS Constituencies which have been given to the JD(S) by the BJP as per the seat agreement.

While H.D. Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Mandya, Prajwal Revanna will be seeking re-election from Hassan and Mallesh Babu will contest as NDA candidate from Kolar.

Speaking to media, HDK said that he had taken a tough decision to safeguard the party.

“Congress has been claiming to have finished off JD(S). In reality, it is not possible for anyone to finish our party. To give the Congress a fitting reply, strengthen PM Modi at the Centre,” he said and added “bowing to pressure from JD(S) workers, I have decided to contest.”

Stating that Ramanagara was his ‘Karma Bhoomi’, he said there was no question of neglecting the district which saw a spurt in development during his reign as CM.  He said people of Ramanagara need not think otherwise as he was contesting the LS polls to continue his service to society.

Vijayendra’s message to BJP cadre

As soon as former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy made an official announcement on his candidature from Mandya, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra held a meeting with Mandya BJP leaders and instructed them to support JD(S).

“It is important that all 28 NDA candidates get elected from Karnataka to ensure the return of PM Modi to power. Any disagreements between the leaders of both parties should be set aside and the party leaders and workers should work in unity for the victory of all our candidates,” he added.

Searching