District Administration keeps tab on elderly, specially-abled voters

March 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has been making all the preparations for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

As part of this, the Health and Family Welfare Department is keeping a tab on the health condition of elderly citizens in the district. The elderly citizens aged 85 years and above and the specially-abled voters can either cast their vote at the polling booth or from their home. Hence the Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to take stock of health condition of elderly persons and specially-abled voters in the district by going door-to-door.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy told Star of Mysore “The district has 41,617 voters aged 85 years and above, 33,887 specially- abled and 1,994 centenarians, who are expected to vote.”

Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency will be going for voting on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Of the total 28 LS Constituencies in the State, 14 each will be voting in two phases.

The Health and Family Welfare Department too is conducting awareness on voting as part of SVEEP activities at Taluk and District Centres to increase the percentage of voting this time.

The doctors have been also instructed to be present at Primary Health Centres and all other hospitals, besides making suitable arrangements at the polling booths. ASHA workers are going door-to-door to collect information on health condition of elderly voters and specially-abled and giving them suitable instructions.

Arrangements are also being made to provide medicines to voters if they experience any ill health due to soaring mercury level at polling booths, said DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy.