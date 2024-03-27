Lokayukta sleuths raid houses, offices of Govt. officials in Mysuru & other places

March 27, 2024

Village Panchayat Development Officer owns villa in Eagleton Golf Resort; House in Alanahalli and bungalow in Nazarbad

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning shock for the government officials, Lokayukta sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at offices, houses and farm houses belonging to the alleged corrupt officials across the State and recovered a large amount of cash, valuables and property documents, this morning.

In Mysuru, 12 separate teams of Lokayukta sleuths headed by Mysuru Division SP V.J. Sajeeth raided the residences and office of Yathish Kumar, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) at Manchanayakanahalli Village Panchayat in Bidadi; Jayanna, Assistant Engineer, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Somwarpet and Fayaz Ahmed, Executive Officer, Taluk Panchayat, Somwarpet. The sleuths simultaneously raided Yathish’s villa at Eagleton Resorts near Ramanagar, his wife’s residence in Alanahalli, Mysuru and his office in Manachanayakanahalli at 5.30 am and are said to have recovered cash and property documents. The officials also raided his under-construction bungalow in Nazarbad.

The Lokayukta sleuths during their raids on Jayanna, Assistant Engineer, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Somwarpet, recovered Rs. 10 lakh in cash at his residence in Kushalnagar. Raids were also conducted at the houses belonging to his relatives.

Jayanna’s residence in Kushalnagar.

Continuing their raids, the sleuths carried out raids at residence, farm house and office belonging to Fayaz Ahmed, Executive Officer, Taluk Panchayat, Somwarpet, this morning and are said to have recovered property documents and valuables.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Lokyukta sleuths conducted raids on a house in Ramakrishnanagar H Block in Mysuru, belonging to a BESCOM Executive Engineer working in Chikkaballapur.

Fayaz Ahmed’s Farm House in Kushalnagar.

In Mysuru division, the raids were conducted after cases were registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988. Mysuru DySP Krishnaiah, Madikeri DySP Pavan Kumar, Inspectors Roopashree, Umesh, Jayarathna, Lokesh and staff took part in today’s operations.

The raids were on when we went to the Press.