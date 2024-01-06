‘Shobha Yatra’ spreads message of divine trio

January 6, 2024

Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad’s 9th Annual Conference

Portraits of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Mother Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda taken out in procession

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Shobha Yatra’ touching young souls with the messages of divine trio — Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Mother Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda — was taken out by Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad in the city last evening.

Ramakrishna Vivekanannda Bhava Prachar Parishad had organised the Shobha Yatra as part of its three-day ninth Annual Conference at Jayamma Govinde Gowda Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar here.

The Yatra took off from the under construction Viveka Memorial on Narayan Shastry Road and passed through Sadvidya School, Dewan’s Road, Shivarampet and D. Devaraj Urs Road before culminating at Viveka Memorial.

The Yatra of flower bedecked portraits of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda was flagged off by Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidananda, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram Tumakuru President Swami Veereshananda Saraswati along with the Presidents of Ramakrishna Ashram in other parts of the State took part in the Yatra.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at Sadvidya School, Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji said: “To wake up young minds, the programmes like this should be a regular feature to disseminate the message of three divine personalities. Swami Vivekananda is a great saint who awoke the whole of India. It is our good fortune that we had the great monk amidst us who cared for others throughout his life.”

Referring to Viveka Memorial, Someshwaranatha Swamiji said: “We have been taking out ‘Shobha Yatra’ from the place where Swami Vivekananda delivered sermons once. The Memorial being built to spread the messages of Swami Vivekananda will emerge as a prominent religious spot in the coming days.”

Writer C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), former MLC D. Madegowda, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangha President M. Papegowda, Sadvidya Educational Institutions Secretary Naraharai Babu, former Corporators D. Nagabushan and Pramila Bharat were present.