Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda epitome of culture, tradition: Former MLC

January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLC G. Madhusudan described ‘Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda as an epitome of knowledge, culture and tradition that spans several hundreds of years.”

He was addressing the gathering during the Bhakti Sammelana (Devotional Meet) organised as part of the three-day ninth Annual Conference of Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad at Jayamma Govinde Gowda Kalyana Mantapa in city yesterday.

“One should experience Swami Vivekananda not as a subject but as a strong expression of all the knowledge, submissiveness, culture and tradition of several hundreds of years of this nation,” said Madhusudan.

Referring to a slogan on the portrait of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on the dais — ‘Atmano Mokshartham Jagat Hitayacha’ — Madhusudan said: “The enlightenment of the soul can be achieved by the welfare of the world as taught by Swami Vivekananda. We should pay back the debt owed to the society and the country. It is only after paying back the debt of our gurus and ancestors, we can think of achieving freedom from the eternal cycle of life.”

The 126-year-old Sri Ramakrishna Ashram that follows the path mentioned above has eternal power inspired by Sanathan knowledge, he added.

The one word that has led to many confusions in this country is ‘dharma.’ We are confused about its definition, as even other faiths are included under dharma. However, dharma means ‘To be in everyone every moment’. One who doesn’t have the knowledge of his duty and religion, they are like animals, as told by our elders, rued Madhusudan.

Prior to the inauguration of Bhakti Meet, flag was hoisted, followed by bhajan recital under the leadership of Swami Girijatmananda of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Bengaluru.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidananda, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad President Swami Bhodha Swaroopananda and Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Ranebennur President Swami Prakashananda, former MLC D. Madegowda and humourist Prof. M. Krishnegowda were present.