City Police launch ‘My Cop’ citizen volunteer service

December 28, 2021

To enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour in crowded places

Mysore/Mysuru: To counter the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Mysuru City Police need volunteers who will help the administration to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. These volunteers will spread awareness on norms among the general public in crowded areas.

For this purpose, the City Police has introduced ‘My Cop’ (Mysuru COVID Policing) volunteer service. Addressing a press conference at his office last evening, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Pradeep Gunti (Law and Order) and Geetha Prasanna (Crime and Traffic), said that it was a new initiative planned exclusively to curb the spread of virus.

“Interested volunteers are invited to join hands with the Police to create awareness among the public about COVID-appropriate behaviour. Under this initiative, initially 200 volunteers will be enrolled in every Police Station and the numbers will be increased in the coming days,” he said.

Volunteers between the age group of 18 years and 50 years can enrol and identity cards with details including address will be issued to selected volunteers.

“All the volunteers will be supervised with Quick Response (QR) Code-based live tracking facility from the jurisdictional Police Stations,” Dr. Chandragupta said.

It is just a concept of the public joining hands with the Police to help them enforce public order to arrest the virus spread and it will continue till the pandemic is brought under full control, he added, launching the ‘My Cop ID cards.’ “It is a challenge to establish COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in crowded places and the ‘My Cop’ volunteers help the Police in this regard and can encourage the public to wear masks, maintain social distance,” he said.