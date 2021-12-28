Trees not hindering road widening felled: Activists

December 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of over 40 green activists visited the Vijayanagar First Stage this morning to assess the eco damage due to cutting of 20 fully grown shade trees. They later visited the Forest Department office at Ashokapuram to meet Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Kamala Karikalan.

As the DCF is indisposed, a memorandum was submitted to Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rangaswamy where the activists have alleged that many more trees are destined to be cut in the area. They questioned the ACF as to who gave the permission to cut the trees and the permission copy did not have any signature.

While the permission letter states that only those trees that hinder road-widening have to be cut, authorities have cut many trees that do not obstruct movement, they alleged. “Unfortunately, nowadays trees are not allowed to be planted even inside the parks in Vijayanagar by some elected representatives,” they added.

The delegation urged the ACF to book cases against violators and ensure that they plant and grow at least two trees per single tree that have been cut. They alleged that some residents have colluded with people who are hell-bent on destruction of green cover.

Activists were led by Bhamy Shenoy of MGP, Prof. Kalegowda Nagavara, Leela Venkatesh, Parashuramappa, Rajeshwari, Rakshit, Prabha, Bhagya, Susheela and others.