City sees huge surge in demand for face-masks and sanitizers

March 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the District administration has allayed fears over COVID-19, the city is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the demand for face-masks and hand sanitizers in the past couple of weeks.

Scared of the deadly virus, people are thronging medical shops and hospitals to buy face-masks like never before. With many people choosing to buy 50 to 100 face-masks at a time, most medical shops in the city have run out of stocks.

Pharma shop owners in the city are looking at Agra and Coimbatore for supply of face-masks. The N-95 variety of face-mask is particularly in high demand. The mask that cost just Rs.10, is now selling at a whopping Rs. 120. The price may even touch Rs. 200, if the demand grows further, according to sources.

Amidst COVID-19 fears, a senior medical officer said that no case has been reported from anywhere in the district so far and as such the people must not be unnecessarily worried.

Asking people to consult a doctor for symptoms such as cough, severe running nose, trouble breathing, fever etc., the medical officer further said that it was important for the people to come out of the corona phobia and practice certain simple hygiene measures like washing hands with soaps or hand sanitizers frequently before and after meals, after using toilets, etc.

Meanwhile, city’s well-known Pharmacist N. Raghavan, Proprietor of Raghulal & Co., on Sayyaji Rao Road, said that the people must not be unduly worried over Coronavirus. Pointing out that people are getting scared over even common ailments, he said that it was important for the elderly and those suffering from health disorders to consult doctors immediately and get medical treatment for their ailments.

Raghavan further said that face-masks can be used as a safety measure and there was no reason to panic as no case of COVID-19 has been reported so far in the city or the district.

