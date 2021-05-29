City shuts down

May 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the District Administration on Thursday last announcing a 10-day complete shutdown of five days a week starting from May 29, allowing opening of permitted category of shops for a limited time (6 am to 12 noon) only on Mondays and Thursdays as a resolve to break the COVID chain, Mysuru, the cultural capital of the State, wore a deserted look on the first day of the stringent lockdown today.

The usually buzzing Central Business District (CBD) and all other residential localities of the city saw only a handful of people venturing onto the streets.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who is also the District Magistrate, as part of her ‘COVID-Mukta Mysuru’ Campaign, had on May 27 issued an order enforcing a total lockdown of the district from May 29 to June 7.

Tasked with strict enforcement of the stringent lockdown, the City Police swung into action right from early morning, erecting barricades at all prominent Circles, junctions and road intersections to restrict vehicular and public movement.

Police personnel have been deployed in full strength and are monitoring vehicular and public movement round-the-clock working in three shifts. While the Police erected barricades, several citizens were seen voluntarily imposing restrictions on entry and exit in their respective localities, by blocking roads using bamboo, foldable steel gates and huge tree branches.

Barring medical shops, milk booths, HOPCOMS outlets, diagnostic centres and such other medical facilities, all other shops, including provision stores, business and commercial establishments did not open.

Public movement on roads too was restricted, with the Police checking people venturing onto the streets. Only medical staff, health workers, Government staff, media persons and medical shop personnel were allowed to proceed further upon production of their Identity card.

Also, Police allowed people who were on way to Hospitals and other medical facilities for testing, vaccination and check-ups upon production of records.

As far as vehicular movement was concerned, the Police allowed travel of ambulances, other Hospital vehicles, goods vehicles carrying commodities, vehicles supplying medicines, transporting medical equipment and Oxygen, LPG cylinder vehicles, food delivery vans meant for serving the poor and needy and such other essential services.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna and ACPs of all Sub-Divisions conducted patrolling across the city. Also, vehicular and public movement on roads is being continuously monitored at the centralised Control Room that functions from the City Police Commissioner’s Office. In case of any sudden and significant rise in vehicle or public movement anywhere and at any point of time, the Control Room staff will alert the jurisdictional Police.

In other measures concerning lockdown enforcement, the Police deployed at inter-District check-posts on all roads leading to and out of the city, are thoroughly screening all types of vehicles entering and exiting the city. Vehicles are allowed to pass only if documents are produced in support of their movement.

Police are seizing vehicles found unnecessarily venturing out on the roads and penalising citizens found not wearing masks and other guideline violations.

Many Police vehicles were seen asking citizens to co-operate with the Government for breaking the COVID-19 chain by following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and adhering to other protocols.

Overall, it can be said that the first day of the 10-day stringent lockdown today was a huge success with the citizens voluntarily staying indoors.

Join hands for ‘COVID-Mukta Mysuru’ by July 1: DC’s appeal to citizens

By July 1st, which is the National Doctors Day, we want Mysuru to get covid-free. It is not easy but we are committed. The date is selected as a mark of respect and deep gratitude to the medical fraternity. We are all together in this fight for humanity.

The virus has touched all of us in some form or other. Let us all join hands and work collectively by participating with full responsibility through self-regulation during this lockdown and showing our respect to all the doctors by making Mysuru ‘COVID-Mukta’ by July 1. – Rohini Sindhuri, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru