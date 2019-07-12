City to get major infrastructure makeover with Nagarothana

Mysore: The Government of Karnataka finally brings respite for the people of Mysuru with the implementation of the Nagarothana Scheme. The project will involve massive road infrastructure development, beautification of Circles, construction of underground drainages, storm water drains, construction of multi-level parking lots and development of footpaths.

This move of the Government has come amidst severe criticism over appalling infrastructure, poor traffic and a worsening solid waste management scenario in Mysuru. Under the ambitious Nagarothana Scheme that was announced in the 2019-2010 Budget, Rs. 150 crore will be granted to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take up works.

Gearing up to implement the Nagarothana Scheme, officers and engineers are working overtime to allocate funds and also chalk out plans, line estimate and estimated cost to improve certain areas, especially in the Central Business District where the infrastructure is pathetic and needs urgent attention.

Circle development

One prominent Circle each in Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and NR Constituency will be beautified and suggestions will be taken from the Traffic Police to beautify the Circles and at the same time find ways to ease traffic flow at these Circles, said MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh.

Line estimate has been prepared to implement several schemes including road development, streetlight facility and improvement of underground drainage at the colonies that are dominated by SC/ST communities.

Detailed Project Report

All the projects will be presented before the high-power committee headed by District Minister in which Deputy Commissioner is Member-Secretary and a Detailed Project Report including design and estimate will be sent to the Government for approval. Once the Government gives a green signal, tenders will be called. Apart from the Minister and the DC, MLAs and MUDA Commissioner and MCC Commissioners will be part of the high-powered committee.

Under 14th Finance Commission, one park each from 65 MCC Wards will be developed at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh and tenders will be called soon. Development works include play area for children, open gymnasiums, walking path development and improving greenery, Mahesh added.

Devaraja Urs Road to get heritage touch

Under the scheme, the D. Devaraja Urs Road will get a complete makeover and will have a modern look with a heritage touch. The footpaths on the road will be re-laid and beautified and parking of vehicles will be banned on both sides of the road. After banning parking, the road will be developed on the lines of international standards and traffic movement will be banned with the road reserved for walking, shopping and cycling.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh said that the MCC owns about one acre of land at Devaraja Mohalla behind the Devaraja Urs Road at Gaadi Chowka. This place will be converted into a parking area as per the suggestion of Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda and a multi-level parking facility (G+3) will be constructed here under the Nagarothana Scheme.

Town Hall parking to open before Dasara

The Town Hall multi-level parking facility will open soon and parking tenders will be called in a week and civil works including the prevention of water-logging will be taken up. The pay-and-park facility will be thrown open before Dasara, Mahesh added. Following the suggestions given by Minister G.T. Devegowda, works will be taken up to prevent the flow of sewage water into storm water drains, construction of retaining walls for drains and a detailed plan to execute the projects is being prepared.

