Sewage turns to Froth: Sullage water flows unchecked into pristine Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysore: Gallons of sewage water from residential areas of Paduvarahalli and Jayalakshmipuram, Vontikoppal and daily discharges from nearby service stations is flowing unabated into the Kukkarahalli Lake that has begun to spew froth.

The iconic Kukkarahalli Lake emitting froth was published in Star of Mysore yesterday and following the report, a team of officials from the University of Mysore visited the Lake this morning to take stock of the situation. The University is the custodian of the Lake.

The team found that despite many repairs and corrective measures, sewage water continues to flow into the Lake from the magic box that has been constructed on the Hunsur Road for the rainwater to flow smoothly from Jayalakshmipuram, Paduvarahalli and surrounding areas into the Lake through gravitational force.

Officials discovered that the water is black in colour and primarily it contains sewage, heavy metal content and frothy wash water. The University team was headed by Registrar Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, In-charge Executive Engineer Shivalingegowda, Assistant Engineers Shivalinga and Sathyanarayana, in-charge Lake Supervisor Subbanna and Mysuru Horticulture Department Assistant Director Mujaffar.

According to them, the sewage water is flowing as the pipe near the magic box is broken. “We have already alerted the Mysuru City Corporation to repair the pipe to prevent further inflow of water into the Lake. The University is committed to the welfare of the Lake,” Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi said.

There is a two-foot wide drinking water pipeline at the Valmiki Junction and when the gate valve is locked after water supply, over 8 to 9 thousand litres of fresh water is wasted in the reverse gravitational force. This water then reaches the magic box to mix with the sewage that flows into the Lake.

“If a pipe is laid from the waterline to Kukkarahalli Lake, the wasted drinking water can directly flow into the Lake and this will infuse life into the Lake,” the Registrar said. There will be not much cost for this project as a 700 metre pipeline has to be laid to carry fresh water into the Lake, he added.

“Already, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials have collected samples and sent it for tests. The report is expected in 10 days. We will cooperate with the MCC to take steps to prevent sewage flow into the Lake,” Prof. Gandhi said.

Fishing permission

Sources from the University told Star of Mysore that the University authorities have renewed the tender for fishing activity inside the Lake. The earlier contract ended on June 30 and now the contract has been renewed, sources said.

The Karnataka Fisheries Federation releases fishlings to the Lake and the Federation gets the contract of fishing in the Lake for five years and annually, the University of Mysore gets an income of Rs. 6 to Rs. 8 lakh.

However, the renewal of contract has not gone down well with environmentalists who said that the fishing contract has been renewed at during fish breeding. “There is a 90-day ban on fishing in the seas as this is the breeding season for fish. Unfortunately, the University has renewed the fishing contract now. Also, migratory birds come to Kukkarahalli Lake beginning next month,” said a green activist.

If fishing activity starts, we are breaking the food chain of birds as there will be no fish for the birds to feed on. The University authorities can at least postpone fishing activity till the breeding season is completed,” he added.

