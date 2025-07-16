City’s UGD system choked by illegal pipe connections from homes

July 16, 2025

MCC clears silt from stormwater drains to ensure smooth rainwater flow

Mysore/Mysuru: Overflowing manholes have become a frequent sight across Mysuru city, as many residents continue to illegally connect rainwater from rooftops and wastewater from bathrooms and kitchens directly into the Underground Drainage (UGD) system, despite clear guidelines from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

MCC officials say that UGD network is not designed to handle volume of stormwater being fed into it. During inspections of overflowing manholes, it is often found that residents have diverted roof drain pipes into UGD lines instead of channelling rainwater into roadside stormwater drains.

The issue was prominently discussed at the recent monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) that focused on ‘UGD and other civic issues,’ where MCC Assistant Executive Engineers Nagarajegowda and Girish explained the root of the problem. Even mild rainfall can cause manholes to overflow due to this widespread violation, they said.

Silt in drains

Members expressed concern over stormwater drains in several Mysuru localities being clogged with silt, obstructing the free flow of rainwater. They also highlighted confusion among officials regarding departmental responsibility and corrective action. In response, the officials said that the MCC has already started desilting the drains.

Responding to the question raised by MGP member Vishwanath, they said, “Encroachment and silting of the Rajakaluve (stormwater drain), along with illegal connections from rooftops into the UGD system, have led to manholes being stretched beyond their capacity,” they stated. The officials highlighted that the UGD network was engineered solely to handle sewage and not stormwater. “When rainwater is directed into these pipes, the system fails under the strain, leading to overflows and potential health hazards,” they warned.

Sewage treatment project

A major sewage treatment project has also been launched in Kesare, with plans to treat 110 MLD of wastewater and release the treated water into Mirza Canal near KR Mills. Estimated at Rs. 500 crore, the project marks a major advancement in Mysuru’s sanitation infrastructure. Pipeline installation is currently underway in other city divisions, and treatment operations are expected to begin shortly, according to MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Nagarajegowda.

