Concerns over drinking water non-chlorination

July 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents voiced growing concerns about the safety of Mysuru’s water supply, noting the absence of the characteristic chlorine smell that once indicated proper chlorination. Earlier, chlorine powder was routinely used to disinfect water before it reached households. The recent change has left many questioning whether the water is still being treated adequately.

Restoring roads

MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif has issued a directive stating that any department — be it the UGD wing, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) or others — must restore roads after completing maintenance or installation works.

Going forward, all such departments are required to obtain conditional approval from MCC before beginning any work within city limits. To prevent recurring coordination failures among departments, MCC has promised improved inter-agency collaboration to ensure seamless execution of civic projects.

Residents also complained about poor responsiveness at the UGD control room. In response, officials urged the public to call 9449841195 or 9449841196, assuring round-the-clock complaint registration and redressal.