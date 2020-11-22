Classes at UoM Yoga Hall

November 22, 2020

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) will be organising Yoga classes at the newly built Yoga Hall in the premises of the Department of Physical Education, UoM. Yoga, Pranayama and Kriya Classes will be held for those aged above 10 years.



Interested may register at the office of the Department of Physical Education, Sports Pavilion, Mysuru, on Ph: 0821-2419288.

Classes will be held from 6.30 am to 7.30 am and 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm everyday (excluding Government holidays). For details, contact yoga instructor Kishore on Mob: 90359-30994.