Classes for 1st – 5th std. from tomorrow: Schools in Mysuru District sanitised

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: With the Government announcing that physical classes for 1st to 5th standards will start from Oct. 25 across the State, Mysuru District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham directed all Schools in the District to make preparations in accordance with Government SOPs.

The DC on Friday took part in a video-conference with the Commissioner of Education Department, during which all the DCs were asked to take suitable measures in accordance with Government guidelines for starting of classes from 1st to 5th std.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs told Star of Mysore yesterday that the DC has issued instructions to all Schools to start classes for 1st to 5th standard students with all COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures in place.

Pointing out that classes will be held only for half-day (10 am to 1.30 pm) from Oct.25 to 29 and from 8 am till 11.40 am on Oct.30, he said that full-scale classes will begin from Nov.2, during which classes will be held from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Noting that children are mandatorily required to wear face mask and maintain physical distancing, he said that all students are required to bring consent letter of their parents to attend classes.

Referring to mid-day meals, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that the hot-meals scheme will start from Nov. 2, the date on which full-scale classes will begin.

Maintaining that the Department was ready to introduce mid-day meal from Oct. 25 itself, he said that the District Administration is waiting for Government’s response in this regard.

Stating that he has spoken to all BEOs of the district on following safety norms, who in turn have talked with Heads of all Schools coming under their respective limits, he asserted that overall, the District is fully prepared for starting classes after a gap of over 18 months, with all necessary measures in place for ensuring the health and well-being of children.

Also, all teachers should have been vaccinated with two doses and measures have been taken to vaccinate teachers and staff who have been administered only first dose, he added.

Ramachandraraje Urs further said that there are 1,98,296 children who are on rolls for classes 1 to 5 in the district. Also, there are 12,782 teachers serving in 2,036 Primary Schools, including Government, Aided and Unaided Schools, he pointed out.