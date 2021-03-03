Three more Pvt. Hospitals recommended for vaccination

March 3, 2021

Columbia Asia, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital and Mission Hospital; Permission in 2 or 3 days

Vaccination at all 24 empanelled Hospitals from next week

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Health Department has recommended to its State body to include three more Private Hospitals in city to speed up Phase-3 vaccination drive which was launched on Mar. 1 for citizens above 60 years and persons above 45 years with comorbidities.

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination, told SOM this morning that the recommended Private Hospitals are Columbia Asia Hospital, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital and CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital (Mission Hospital). Already, two Private Hospitals — JSS Multispeciality Hospital and Apollo BGS Hospitals — have been selected where vaccination has been going on.

The Union Government has asked all States and Union Territories to speed up the vaccination drive by creating confidence among the people. In fact, senior citizens were coming to Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in large numbers to get vaccinated. “We are likely to get permission in 2-3 days,” Dr. Ravi added.

Empanelled Hospitals

He said plans are afoot to allow all 24 empanelled Private Hospitals in city and district, and also Government Hospitals, to vaccinate the beneficiaries of Phase-3 vaccination drive.

However, it has been temporarily put on hold following technical glitches in CoWIN 2.0 portal due to heavy rush following nationwide vaccination since Jan. 16.

However, rush has been more since vaccination started for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities. The Union Health Ministry has asked COVID-19 Technical team to address the portal problems at the earliest in order to make it user-friendly. “Once we get the green signal, all 24 empanelled Private Hospitals and Government Hospitals will administer the vaccine,” he said.

Vaccine stock arrives

Dr. Ravi said Mysuru district has received 70,000 doses of Covishield vaccine last night thus taking the stock to around one lakh doses.

Another stock of 65,000 doses is expected to be delivered by Friday. Then, the district will be having around 1.65 lakh doses which will be used to vaccinate citizens who fall in this category.

Strict monitoring

He said instructions have come from the Union Government to have an eye on Private Hospitals and to ensure that it will charge only Rs. 250 per dose from each person. Besides, Private Hospitals have to buy each vial at Rs.1,500 and transfer money online to bank account given by Union Health Ministry.

The Hospitals must collect Rs. 150 per dose towards vaccine cost and Rs.100 towards handling charges. Syringes must be arranged by the Hospitals itself. However, vaccine is given free of cost to everyone at Government Hospitals.

List of 10 Hospitals where those above 60 years can take COVID vaccination