Dasara illumination to end tonight

Mysuru: The Dasara illumination, which sparkled the city for over a fortnight attracting lakhs of local and outside visitors, will end tonight (Oct.24) at 10 pm. The illumination of prominent roads, circles and junctions started with the inauguration of Dasara festivities on Oct.7 and was to end on Oct.17. But it was extended till Oct. 24 by the Government, owing to  demand from stakeholders and provide  impetus for Mysuru tourism.

The CESC had illuminated 105 kms of roads in the city, covering many junctions, circles, heritage buildings and other famed structures. The illuminated roads were a treat to watch, with several  roadside trees too illuminated with serial lights.

Besides, KSTDC’s ‘Ambaari’ open roof top bus trip on illumination route too was a big hit among the people.

The CESC had taken up Dasara illumination at a cost of Rs.5 crore. The illumination consumed 2 lakh units of power, with each unit costing Rs.12. Thanks  to the initiative of District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha and other political leaders, the illumination was done in a glittering manner, despite the fact that Dasara was a low-key affair this year too due to pandemic.

The illumination was done under the leadership of CESC MD Jayavibhavaswamy and as per the guidance of Technical Director Nagarjuna, SE S. Nagesh, EEs B.K. Yogesh and Anita, 8 AEEs and other technical and supporting staff.

Meanwhile, CESC authorities said that there will be no further extension of the illumination.

