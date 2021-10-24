Social harmony must be the main focus of RSS, says MP Sreenivasa Prasad

October 24, 2021

Mysuru: Regretting that inequality, indiscrimination and untouchability still persists in our society, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad said that the ultimate goal of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) should be to bring about social harmony in the country.

He was speaking after releasing senior RSS leader M. Venkataramu’s (Ma. Venkataramu) felicitation volume titled ‘Saamarasyada Sahrudayi Ma. Venkataramu’ at the felicitation programme jointly organised by M. Venkataramu Abhinandana Samithi and Pralaksha Charitable Trust at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Maintaining that our society was lacking in social harmony and the society is mired in social evils such as untouchability and illiteracy, Sreenivasa Prasad said that RSS workers should strive for the prosperity of even the last person in the society.

Recalling a recent incident where a Dalit couple at a village in Koppal district was fined Rs. 25,000 just because their child entered a temple, the MP opined that though this may sound as a natural one for upper castes, the entire Dalit community can feel the trauma of such a humiliation. As such, RSS workers should work towards realising the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and also ensure that every individual is respected in the society.

Recalling his childhood association with Venkataramu, when the present Ashokapuram was then known as ‘AK Puram’, Sreenivasa Prasad said they both studied together starting from Shishuvihara till Lower Secondary School and they also worked as activists of Vidyarthi Parishat and RSS.

“I left RSS in 1972 after entering politics. While I am a short-tempered man, Venkataramu is known as a calm and cool tempered man. Venkataramu’s felicitation volume has 93 articles, of which he has written one. Though we grew in the RSS together, the circumstances in which we both lived and the atmosphere in which top RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale and Su. Ramanna came up is in sharp contrast,” Prasad pointed out.

Asserting that RSS is one of the most disciplined organisations in the world, the MP said that some leaders criticise it for political reasons and it is not necessary to heed to those criticisms.

RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, who delivered the keynote address, said that though the RSS does not promote felicitation programmes, today’s programme has been organised out of honour and respect for the service rendered by Venkataramu.

Recalling Venkataramu’s association with the RSS for decades, Hosabale said that the youths should work for the growth of the country and welfare and well-being of the society.

Stressing on the need for the younger generation to follow the ideals of iconic personalities such as Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda and M. Venkataramu, he called upon the people to lead a principled and purposeful life.

Recalling the services rendered by Venkataramu to the RSS, Hosabale said that the veteran RSS leader worked silently and out of glare of publicity, for the welfare of the society.

Senior RSS Pracharak S. Ramanna (Su.Ramanna) in his address, said that no one should be ashamed to say that he/she is a Hindu.

Maintaining that RSS is a Hindu organisation working towards bringing about harmony in the Hindu society, Ramanna said it is however regretful to note that the foolish behaviour and attitude of some Hindu leaders had tarnished the image of the Hindu society to some extent.

Asserting that there is nothing wrong in Hindutva, he said that the RSS should strive for filtering out wrongs in leaders, which under the present circumstances is a national need.

Arguing that harmony is keen for Hindu organisation, Ramanna observed that the community leaders should step in whenever any lack of harmony and unity emerges.

The Felicitation Volume Chief Editor Dr. V. Ranganath said that Venkataramu celebrated his 74th birthday and entered his 75th year on Mar.4 this year, when it was planned to bring out this felicitation volume then. But it could not be done due to COVID crisis and the time has come now for the release of the volume, he said.

M. Venkataramu and his wife Bhagyamma were feted on the occasion. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

RSS leader V. Nagaraj, Abhinandana Samithi President Dr. Vaman Rao Bapat, Vice-President and former MLC Thontadarya, noted Industrialist Jagannath Shenoy and a host of RSS leaders were present.