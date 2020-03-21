Clean business: City’s sanitiser company ramps up production

March 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Unprecedented demand for hand sanitisers to keep oneself safe from COVID-19 has resulted in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) firms raising the supply of personal care and hygiene brands. They are doubling down marketing efforts amid a surge in demand for products spurred by the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases detected in India.

City-based Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., manufacturers of hand disinfectant and sanitiser products, said it has upped production of its hand wash, disinfectant and sanitation products. The company has ramped up production at its Units and its products will be available at many outlets in city soon. The company, located in Hebbal Industrial Area, has made its own mark and has stood out prominently among the many hygiene products companies in other cities.

“Following, Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for hand disinfectants and sanitisation products has increased considerably but we are unable to meet the demands due to short supply of raw materials and packing materials,” said Sam Cherian, Managing Director of Schevaran Laboratories. But still, we will see that Mysureans are not deprived of hand disinfectants, he added.

Production increase by three-folds

Sam Cherian said that the monthly production which was 200 to 250 tonnes has shot up three-folds but still the company is unable to meet the demand. Apart from demand within India, there is a huge demand from European markets including Austria, Hungary and Japan.

“Our vision is to enable clean living and workspace using sustainable green technologies and our mission is to provide chemical formulations that are unique, eco-friendly, user-friendly, non-toxic, safe and pleasant to use,” he revealed.

Local products to suit local requirement

Dr. T.N. Bhavanishankar, Director of Schevaran Innovation Centre, said that the products manufactured at Schevaran are manufactured using bio-degradable ingredients which are eco-friendly with minimum load on environment.

Schevaran Innovation Centre, the Research and Development wing, carefully formulates and iteratively perfects new products for rapidly evolving cleaning industry. “Our focus is to create high-quality, environment friendly products through sustainable production processes,” he explained.

Products on the anvil

The company is coming up with herbal products such as hand wash (anti-viral), floor and dish cleaner and alcohol-free hand rub, which will be in the markets soon. At present, their hand disinfectant — Viroff 753 — is available in bigger containers at a few shops and very soon, they will be available in 100 ml bottle priced at about Rs. 150.

