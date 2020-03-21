MP Sumalatha meets Union Minister

March 21, 2020

Wants to make Srirangapatna and Melukote as world class tourism destinations

Mandya: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish has sought the Union Government to develop Srirangapatna and Melukote in Mandya district as world class tourism destinations.

In a letter written to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel in Nov. 2019, Sumalatha said Srirangapatna is a historical island town of River Cauvery. Located at a distance of 125 kms from Bengaluru and just 16 kms from the cultural city of Mysuru, she said that Srirangapatna is a highly sought after destination in the State for its magnificent temples, monumental forts and its rich cultural heritage.

Continuing, she said that Melukote is one of the most sacred places in South India with many ancient temples. It is also an important place of Sanskrit, Vedas and Agamas.

Maintaining that tourism sector has the potential to boost economy to a large extent in Mandya district, Sumalatha appealed the Union Tourism Minister to develop tourist destinations in Mandya district and accord necessary sanction/approvals under PRASAD or SWADESH DARSHAN schemes at the earliest, so that the district stands to gain the most from improved regional infrastructure and enhanced revenue circulation.

In another letter to Prahlad Singh Patel written earlier this month, Sumalatha urged the Minister to direct the Department concerned to expedite the process to release funds as per the estimates required for the development of the following heritage and historical sites:

Vaidyeshwara temple at Talakad (Rs.49.99 lakh), Keshava temple at Somanathapura (Rs.49.99 lakh), Keerthinarayana temple at Talakad (Rs.1.4 crore), Gumbaz at Srirangapatna (Rs.49.99 lakh), Sowmyakeshava temple at Nagamangala (Rs.1.65 crore), Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangapatna (Rs.49.99 lakh) and Daria Daulat Bagh (Adarsh Monument) at Srirangapatna (Rs.99.98 lakh).

The MP has also urged the Union Minister to include the above heritage sites under PRASAD and SWADESH DARSHAN schemes to boost tourism in the region.