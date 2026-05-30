Cleanliness drive marks anniversary celebrations of SiriCaree IVF Centre
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Cleanliness drive marks anniversary celebrations of SiriCaree IVF Centre

May 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, SiriCaree IVF Centre, Nazarbad, Mysuru, had organised a special walkathon and cleanliness drive in city on Thursday (May 28). The event created awareness on child and women health along with the importance of maintaining cleanliness atop Chamundi Hill.

The walkathon began from Tavarekatte atop Chamundi Hill till Nandi Statue and back to Tavarekatte. Doctors, students, women and general public took part. The volunteers were also administered oath for maintaining cleanliness and health.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the organisers said healthy women were the foundation for a healthy society.

“Through the walkathon, we want to eradicate certain misconceptions about women’s health along with creating awareness on maintaining healthy atmosphere. Every woman should focus on maintaining physical and mental health which in turn would help in maintaining a health family and build a healthy society,” the organisers said.

It may be noted, SiriCaree IVF Centre had conducted pre-natal and post-natal yoga and breast-feeding classes at its premises in city on May 25.

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