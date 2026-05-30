Special Lok Adalat from Aug. 21 to 23
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Special Lok Adalat from Aug. 21 to 23

May 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following  directions of the Supreme Court, the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be holding a three-day Special Lok Adalat in the district from Aug. 21 to 23.

The Lok Adalat will also be held through video conference with participation of the  petitioners, litigants and respondents, for which video conferencing centres will be set up in the Courts.

The petitioners can take part in this Lok Adalat and get their cases/ disputes resolved  through negotiation, conciliation, mediation or compromise.

The concerned litigants can call National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Helpline No. 15100 for any help, according to a press release.

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