‘Clover Leaf Interchange will boost tourism sector’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, former MLA Vasu said that when he was the MLA, four Grade Separator Projects were planned. However, out of the four, only the Hunsur Road flyover near Hinkal turned out to be a reality.

The flyover that was proposed at KRS Road Junction faced a technical snag as the road descends too close to the Mysuru-Hassan Railway track and hence had to be dropped.

The Grade Separator that was planned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Columbia Asia Hospital was also dropped as the Centre was widening the existing 6-lane road into a 10-lane Highway (including two service roads). Likewise, the Grade Separator on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was dropped as there is a dispute over the land that belonged to the Maharajas.

Now that the Hinkal Flyover has been open to traffic, the NHAI is taking up the Clover Leaf Interchange at Columbia Asia Junction. “I am happy that the Columbia Asia Junction works is being taken up finally. It is a much needed project.

Most of the time, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic here with the situation worsening during peak hours and all through weekends and holidays.

A Clover Leaf Interchange will help reduce traffic and will also boost the tourism sector in the region,” Vasu said.

