CM and Dy.CM camps brace up for show of strength
News, Top Stories

CM and Dy.CM camps brace up for show of strength

November 22, 2025

Bengaluru: Even as speculations galore over change of leadership in the State two-and-a-half years after the Congress came to power in May, 2023, the camp followers of Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, are gearing up for a show of strength.

In an interesting development, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar paid a visit to Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru last evening and met party MLAs Veerendra (Puppy) and Vinay Kulkarni, who are in jail in connection with separate cases and is said to have sought support of the two Legislators.

On the other side, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi is lobbying for the continuance of Siddaramaiah as the CM for the remaining tenure, arguing that the CM, being a mass leader and hailing from a Backward Class, is capable of bringing the Congress back to power again in the next Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is said to have landed in Bengaluru last night to talk to the party leaders in a bid to resolve the leadership issue, with CM Siddaramaiah hell-bent on continuing in power and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, who also heads the State Congress, making all efforts to get the CM post. Kharge is scheduled to meet CM Siddaramaiah later this evening as an effort to amicably resolve the leadership row, with the lower rung party leaders expressing apprehension that the leadership tussle is affecting the party and also hurting the administration.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching