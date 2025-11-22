‘Factional war a blot on Congress’

November 22, 2025

MLC A.H. Vishwanath tears into CM, Dy.CM

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has alleged that the ruling Congress Government in Karnataka is deeply entangled in factionalism, with rival groups backing Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar locked in a contest to outwit each other. He termed the ongoing turf war a “blot on the political culture of the State.”

Addressing reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, Vishwanath questioned the Congress High Command’s silence over the escalating power struggle between the CM and his Deputy. He said, the High Command is believed to have devised a power-sharing arrangement when the party came to power two-and-a-half years ago.

“Now, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar is seeking his share of power under the speculated agreement. CM Siddaramaiah must honour his word and shed his arrogance,” he said, adding that the Congress party had given Siddaramaiah a political ‘rebirth’ after he quit JD(S) two decades ago — something the CM “should not forget.”

Pointing out that Shivakumar had also worked tirelessly for the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly polls, Vishwanath reiterated that Siddaramaiah must hand over power without delay if a prior arrangement indeed exists with the High Command.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of excessive borrowing from financial institutions, he said the State’s finances were in distress. Vishwanath also criticised the CM for using helicopters even for short distances, calling it an unnecessary burden on the exchequer at a time when the State is struggling to shore up depleted finances due to the implementation of the guarantee schemes.