Transfer grouse: Hootagalli CMC Commissioner assaulted
News

Transfer grouse: Hootagalli CMC Commissioner assaulted

November 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An assault on B.N. Chandrashekar, Commissioner of the Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), was reported on Wednesday evening in Saraswathipuram. In his complaint to the Saraswathipuram Police, Chandrashekar alleged that personal enmity stemming from his earlier transfer triggered the attack.

He has named Madhu, now Chief Officer of the Periyapatna Town Municipal Council and formerly Revenue Officer at Hootagalli CMC, along with Sanjay Gowda and others, as the assailants.

The alleged assault occurred around 6.45 pm, when Chandrashekar had parked his car near Murugan Medicals on Vishwamanava Double Road to buy medicines. It was then that Madhu, Sanjay Gowda and another accomplice reportedly confronted him, assaulted him with a blunt object and issued death threats.

Chandrashekar stated that senior engineer Dileep, who accompanied him, intervened and prevented the situation from escalating further.

He is currently receiving treatment at K.R. Hospital.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching