Transfer grouse: Hootagalli CMC Commissioner assaulted

November 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An assault on B.N. Chandrashekar, Commissioner of the Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC), was reported on Wednesday evening in Saraswathipuram. In his complaint to the Saraswathipuram Police, Chandrashekar alleged that personal enmity stemming from his earlier transfer triggered the attack.

He has named Madhu, now Chief Officer of the Periyapatna Town Municipal Council and formerly Revenue Officer at Hootagalli CMC, along with Sanjay Gowda and others, as the assailants.

The alleged assault occurred around 6.45 pm, when Chandrashekar had parked his car near Murugan Medicals on Vishwamanava Double Road to buy medicines. It was then that Madhu, Sanjay Gowda and another accomplice reportedly confronted him, assaulted him with a blunt object and issued death threats.

Chandrashekar stated that senior engineer Dileep, who accompanied him, intervened and prevented the situation from escalating further.

He is currently receiving treatment at K.R. Hospital.