Forest heist: Dacoits snatch 1.2-kg gold bar

November 22, 2025

Gang robs goldsmith on Bandipur-Kerala route; flees with gold worth Rs. 1.5 crore

Mysuru/Gundlupet: In a major gold heist, a gang of five to six armed dacoits robbed a Kerala-based goldsmith of a 1.2-kg gold bar worth an estimated Rs. 1.5 crore between the Bandipur and Nagarahole forest stretch recently.

The victim, Vinu, a goldsmith from Calicut, was travelling in a Maruti Brezza (KL-58-V-1595), along with his friend from Kadakola in Nanjangud, towards Kerala on Nov. 20, when the gang struck at 7.30 pm near the Maddur Forest Check-post on the Bandipur-Kerala route towards Moolehole.

According to Police sources, Vinu had just purchased the gold bar from a Mandya-based goldsmith, who delivered it to him at Kadakola. As Vinu and his friend began their return trip, they noticed — only after some distance — that three cars were trailing them suspiciously.

Near Moolehole, one of the cars veered off, while the other two blocked the Brezza from behind, forcing it to halt. Before the duo could react, the dacoits overpowered them.

One of the assailants pulled Vinu’s friend from the driver’s seat and forced him into the back, taking control of the steering wheel himself.

The gang then drove the vehicle deep into the forest, stretching towards the Virajpet road, where they forcibly snatched the bag containing the gold bar from Vinu. The gang then fled in their vehicles, leaving the victims stranded.

Before escaping, the dacoits removed Vinu’s car number plate in the rear and threw it inside the vehicle, presumably to delay identification. A shaken Vinu and his friend managed to drive back to the Maddur Forest Check-post and alerted the personnel on duty, who immediately relayed the information to the Gundlupet Town Police.

Circle Police Inspector (CPI) N. Jayakumar rushed to the spot and conducted a spot inspection as part of the mahazar.

Three Police teams were formed — one heading towards Kerala, another towards Mysuru, while a third team is currently analysing CCTV footage along the Bandipur route to identify the vehicles involved. Investigators are also probing the circumstances of the gold purchase.

Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) B.T. Kavitha told Star of Mysore that the robbery appears to be the handiwork of “professionals who executed the plan after detailed preparation.” She confirmed that three investigation teams are pursuing multiple angles. A case has been registered at the Gundlupet Town Police Station.