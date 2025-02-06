CM begins series of pre-budget meetings

February 6, 2025

Bengaluru: Ahead of his presentation of the State Budget (2025-26), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, began a series of meeting with Government Departments and other stakeholders, at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ in the State capital this morning.

On the first day today, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with 13 Government Department officials and concerned Ministers and discussed budgetary allocations and announcements.

The CM will continue his meetings on Friday, Saturday, Monday and next Thursday and is expected to complete his pre-budget meetings with all stakeholders by next week, during which he is expected to comprehensively discuss budget plans.