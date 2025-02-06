Street vending food zone opens at Nanjangud

February 6, 2025

Nanjangud: Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad, alongside Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, inaugurated the newly constructed food zone for street vendors near the nala cover deck at Srikantapuri Layout here recently.

Later, Darshan Dhruvanarayan spoke about the initiative. He mentioned that many street vendors selling snacks like Pani Puri, Gobi Manchurian, Churumuri, and other fast foods along the roadside in various parts of the city have been provided with a designated food zone from the 5th Cross to the 10th Cross on the nala cover deck at Srikantapuri Layout by the City Municipal Council (CMC).

“To provide basic amenities to the food zone, a toilet facility has already been constructed at the cost of Rs. 10 lakh. In the coming days, facilities like drinking water, seating arrangements, CCTV cameras and other necessary basic amenities will be provided in phases. The CMC has also issued identity cards to the street vendors. Vendors are encouraged to maintain cleanliness and provide quality food to ensure public health,” he added.

Ganesh Prasad spoke about the initiative, emphasising the importance of cleanliness in the city and the need for holistic development. He commended Darshan Dhruvanarayan for creating a food zone for street vendors and providing them with a designated space. He remarked that this is a positive development and an inspiring example for other regions.

CMC Commissioner Vijay addressed the audience, stating that the presence of push carts selling fast food on the city’s major roads was causing traffic congestion and adding dust and dirt to the food. To address this issue, a food zone was constructed under the 2018 Street Vendors Act with the legislators’ attention. Vendors were instructed not to use plastic to ensure public health.

The event was attended by several prominent individuals, including former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, CMC President Srikantaswamy, Vice President Rehana Banu, Block Congress Presidents Kurahatti Mahesh, C.M. Shankar, CMC Members Mahesh Attikane, Gangadhar, S.P. Mahesh, Pradeep, Mahadev Prasad, Mangalamma, Vijayalakshmi, Shwetha Lakshmi, N.S. Yogesh, Pradeep, K.M. Basavaraju, Ramesh, Vijayalakshmi, leaders U.N. Padmanabha Rao, Doreswamy, Murugesh, Govindaraju, Muddumadashetti, and Food Safety Officer Sandeep.