Mysuru’s Classical Kannada Centre to move to Bengaluru

February 6, 2025

Union Govt. mulls shifting CESCK to State Capital after granting autonomous status

Mysuru: The Central Government is considering granting autonomy to the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), currently housed at Manasagangothri and relocating it to Bengaluru.

Recently, a delegation led by Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Purushotham Bilimale met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to separate CESCK from the jurisdiction of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and hand it over to the Karnataka State Government.

Even 16 years after Kannada was granted classical language status in 2008, CESCK still lacks its own building and remains dependent on CIIL for administrative expenses, hampering its growth. Insufficient Central Government funding has further restricted its activities.

In the light of these challenges, the delegation proposed granting autonomy to CESCK and transferring it to the Karnataka Government, following the model adopted for the Centre for Excellence in Classical Tamil in Tamil Nadu.

Financial support assured

While the Minister reportedly assured autonomy and financial support for CESCK, he rejected the proposal to transfer it to the State Government. He clarified that the previous UPA Government had transferred the Tamil research centre for political reasons, but no other classical language institutions would be handed over to State Governments, as they fall under Central Government schemes.

All classical language centres, including Kannada, will be removed from CIIL’s jurisdiction and developed as autonomous institutions under the Central Government. The Minister affirmed that the Centre would provide necessary funding to strengthen Kannada studies, research and academic initiatives.

The Minister also assured the delegation that CESCK would soon be relocated to Bengaluru, emphasising that the move would enable the CESCK to benefit from the city’s robust science and technology ecosystem. He further directed the delegation to organise a meeting of scholars, thinkers, writers and technologists in Bengaluru to crowdsource suggestions for CESCK’s development. The Minister assured that he would personally visit Bengaluru and chair the meeting.

Relocating the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada to Bengaluru after gaining autonomy will enhance research and development activities. Organising meetings in Bengaluru with scholars, thinkers, writers, technologists and authors will be instrumental in shaping its progress. The Kannada Development Authority will promptly submit research proposals related to classical Kannada to secure funding, as assured by the Minister. Steps will be taken in this direction and proposals will be submitted accordingly. — Purushotham Bilimale, Chairman, Kannada Development Authority