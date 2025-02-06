Ratha Sapthami celebrated at Mysore Palace premises

February 6, 2025

Mysuru: A grand procession of ‘Utsava Murthis’ (idols of presiding deities) of all temples in the Palace premises marked Ratha Sapthami celebration in Palace yesterday, which was organised under the joint aegis of Palace Board and Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivruddhi Pradhikara.

As part of the event, the idols of presiding deities of all the eight temples in the Palace premises — Khille Venkataramanaswamy, Veda Varahaswamy, Sri Lakshmiramanaswamy, Trineshwaraswamy, Gayatridevi, Bhuvaneshwari, Mahalakshmidevi and Prasanna Krishnaswamy Temples — were simultaneously brought out from the respective temples and taken in a procession within the Palace premises, with a large number of devotees in attendance. Also, special pujas were performed in the temples. The devotees were allowed from 7.30 am to 12 noon to have a glimpse of the idols kept next to each other.

Prasadam was distributed by the priests to the devotees, while some persons distributed sweets.