CM Bommai unveils 108 ft. tall Mahadeshwara Swamy statue

March 19, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, unveiled a 108-ft tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara at Deepadagiri Vaddu of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) in Hanur taluk of Chamaraja- nagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said the State Government will extend support to all development works of MM Hills. Pointing out that he had received a representation from the Chamarajanagar District Administration seeking a special package for the district, the CM promised to announce a special package for the development of Chamarajanagar district in a couple of days.

Noting that MM Hills has a historical and mythological importance, Bommai said the significance of the place is highlighted with this iconic statue of Lord Mahadeshwara, which can be seen from any part of the Hill. Stating that nearly three lakh people from all sections of the society walk barefoot from far off places to MM Hills, he said that people should make best use of available opportunities and serve the society. Pointing out that only a day before (Friday) he had inaugurated the 68-ft statue of Akka Mahadevi at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district, he said he was happy to have unveiled the statue of Lord Mahadeshwara at MM Hills.

Referring to the problems of people living in forest fringes, Bommai assured to address the problems in a few days. Pointing out that he had sought a report from Chamarajanagar District Administration on providing better roads, bus transport facilities, educational facilities etc., the CM said subsequently he has received the report from DC D.S. Ramesh and orders for the works related to basic necessities, amenities and infrastructure will be issued in a couple of days.

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) atop MM Hills will be upgraded to Community Health Care centre (CHC), he said adding that he has also ordered to take up a survey for resolving land issues at Jaageri.

Responding to a query on water logging on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi recently, Bommai said that all problems related to the Highway will be solved in a few days. Observing that some minor problems are bound to happen initially, he said that the NHAI will rectify all problems that have surfaced in respect of the Expressway.

Chamarajanagar District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna thanked CM Bommai for unveiling the statue. He assured of carrying out the development works at MM Hills and work for overall growth of the district.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Salur Mutt Seer Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji graced the occasion.

Co-operation and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs R. Narendra and N. Mahesh, CADA (Cauvery) Chairman G. Nijagunaraju, MM Hills Development Authority Secretary Katyayini Devi, DC D.S. Ramesh, former MLC Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa and others were present.

CM Bommai also inaugurated a newly-built Silver Chariot made from 560-kg of silver at a cost of Rs. 3.5 crore, a 30-bed Dormitory, ‘Seva’ and ‘Utsava’ ticket Counters, a vehicle parking lot, the road that connects the Police quarters and a slew of other projects.

The 108 ft. tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara includes a 24 ft. replica of the adjoining Hills. The Project will also have a two-storied museum where tales related to Male Mahadeshwaraswamy will be depicted, besides featuring numerous idols, a folk village, an amphi-theatre, a biodiversity medicinal and herbal plants park and the venue for a laser show.

The project to come up on 41 acres of land at the Hill shrine will be executed at a cost of Rs. 20 crore. The 108 ft. statue was built as part of the first Phase of Hill Development Plan. The construction was done by Gadag-based firm CSAP Architects, which is known for having constructed the huge idol of Lord Shiva at Murudeshwara in Uttara Kannada district and an idol of Lord Basaveshwara at Basavakalyan in Bidar district. The Male Mahadeshwara statue was sculpted by noted sculptor Sridhar.