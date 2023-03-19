Urigowda, Nanjegowda row: Congress alleges conspiracy to defame Vokkaligas

March 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the BJP has created fictional characters like Urigowda and Nanjegowda just for politicking and to defame Vokkaligas, the Congress has urged Vokkaligara Sangha and Community Seers to lodge a complaint against BJP leaders for having created the fictional characters in order to arouse communal passions.

Addressing a press meet at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here yesterday, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said that BJP leaders such as Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, C.T. Ravi and Shobha Karandlaje should conclusively prove with documents including the State Gazetteer on their claims that Urigowda and Nanjegowda had indeed killed Tipu Sultan. Otherwise, the people of old Mysore region should drive away these BJP leaders whenever they happen to visit the districts of the region, he said.

Wondering why the Vokkaligara Sangha and the Community Seers were silent on the utterly false claims of BJP leaders, Lakshmana wanted the Sangha and the Seers to lodge a criminal complaint against the BJP leaders who are making illusory claims by glorifying Urigowda and Nanjegowda fictional characters, which are the creation of BJP leaders.

City Congress President R.Murthy, former Mayor Ayub Khan and others were present during the press meet.

Urigowda and Nanjegowda are real, claims Shobha Karandlaje

Dismissing the arguments of Congress and JD(S) that Urigowda and Nanjegowda were only fictional characters created by BJP, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said that Urigowda and Nanjegowda are real.

Speaking to press persons in the State Capital, Shobha maintained that eminent writer and former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Dr. D. Javaregowda’s (DeJaGow) book ‘Suvarna Mandya’ has references to Urigowda and Nanjegowda on their fight against Tipu Sultan. The BJP will distribute copies of ‘Suvarna Mandya’ in Mandya and other districts, she added.

“The book is the result of research that Dr. DeJaGow, a student of Kuvempu, brought out based on various historical accounts of the times,” she argued adding that the copies of the book will be distributed among the people, not just for the sake of votes, but to keep them better informed with real facts.

Contending that the book was released in 2006 by JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Shobha wondered why H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was the CM then, did not oppose Urigowda and Nanjegowda.