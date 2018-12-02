CM holds meeting with legal experts on Mekedatu project
Bengaluru: With Tamil Nadu filing an urgent application in the Supreme Court seeking to stay the permission given by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to Karnataka for going ahead with the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water project, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held a meeting with legal and irrigation experts at his residence here on Saturday on clearing any hurdles that may come in the way in the execution of the project.

Later, speaking to press persons, Kumaraswamy said that the Karnataka Government will take a suitable decision after thoroughly studying the application filed by Tamil Nadu in the Supreme Court.

Asserting that the Government was seriously committed to the execution of the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project, he said that the project will address drinking water woes in Bengaluru and surrounding areas and will also help in power generation.

The CM expressed the hope that the State will get a favourable verdict in the Supreme court and the project will be completed soon.

