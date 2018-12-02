Old buses without valid documents seized in city
Mysuru: The Mysuru RTO officials who seems to have woken up after the tragedy at Kanaganamaradi recently, where an old unfit private bus fell into Visveswaraya Canal resulting in the death of 30 passengers, conducted checking of private buses on Bannur Road and other places yesterday.

During the checking, the RTO officials seized two private buses and one school bus which were plying without valid documents such as Fitness Certificate (FC) and Insurance.  

The RTO officials, who seized the school bus, dropped the students to their homes in their department vehicle.

 

