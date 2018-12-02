Karnataka Media Academy Awards announced

Mysuru: Three Mysureans, including Star of Mysore Executive Editor Meera Appaiah, are among the 50 journalists who have been selected for the Annual Media Academy Awards 2018. The list was announced yesterday.

Prajavani’s K.J. Mariyappa and Andolana’s Solomon are the other two Mysuru journalists.

Special Award: Senior Journalist Dharmavarapu Balaji has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award given by the Karnataka Media Academy.

While the Special Award carries a purse of Rs.50,000 and a citation, the Annual Awards carry a purse of Rs.25,000 and a citation each.

Others selected for the Academy Annual Awards are Premakumar Hariyabbe (Prajavani), Vishvanath Suvarna (Photographer), Mohan Hegde (Vijayavani), Bhanu Tej (The Economic Times), B.S. Satish Kumar (The Hindu), G.M. Kumar (BTV), K.N. Chenne Gowda (Vijayavani), Ayesha Khanum (Doordarshan), Abdul Khaliq (The Daily Pasban), M. Anil Kumar (News9), K.N. Nagesh Kumar (Cine Photographer), Hariprasad (TV9), Eshwar Shivanna (Bangalore Mirror Photographer), Basavaraj Bhusare (Samajamukhi), Mohan Kumar (Photographer), Doddabommaiah (Sanjevani), Ramu Patel (The New Indian Express), Raju Vijapura (Deecan Herald), Raju Nadhaf (Vijaya Karnataka), Umesh Pujar (Savi Nudi), S.V. Shivappaiahanamath (Vishwavani), Shashikumar Patil (Yuvaranga), Shivaram Asundi (News18), K.J. Suresh (Praja TV), P. Paramesh (Suddi Moola), M. Pasha (Eshanya Times), Sharanappa Bachalapura (News18), Subhash Hudalur (Sudina), Lochanesh Hugar (Sanje Darpana), H.B. Vaidyanath (Navika), Prakash Kugve (Prajavani), Kanka Murthy (Samyukta Karnataka), J.R. Kenchegowda (Prajodaya, Hassan), K.N. Ravikumar (Kannada Prabha, Mandya), H.B. Manjunath (Udayavani, Mandya), S.M. Nandish (News18, Chamarajanagar), P.S. Anantaram (Vijayavani), Vincent Kenedy (Vartha Bharati), Kagati Nagarajappa (Udayavani), Ganga Hanumaiah (Amrutavani), Venkataswamy (Sanje Samachar), Srija (Digital Media), Prakash Shetty (Cartoonist), Sukesh Kumar Shetty (Kasthuri), K.S. Janardhanachari (E Sanje), N.S. Subhashchandra (The New Indian Express) and Manjushri Kadakola (Prajavani).

Other awards

Senior journalist Dr. C.S. Dwarakanath has been selected for ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mookanayaka Award’ given for the columnist who writes on backward classes, instituted by journalist K. Shivakumar.

‘Andolana Award’ given to the best newspaper goes to ‘Kolara Vani’ of Kolar; ‘Aragini Award’ given to cine journalist will be conferred on cine journalist Deshadri Hosmane.

‘Abhimani Award,’ instituted by Abhimani, to be given to write-ups on social issues goes to Parameshwar Bhat (‘Badalada Keregalinda Badalaitu Baduku,’ Vittavani). ‘Mysuru Diganta Award’ given for articles of human interest goes to G.N. Nagaraju (‘Badalige Baitereda Pavagadada Sarkari Prouda Shale, Endu Sanje).

All the awards carry a purse of Rs.10,000 and a citation each. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries will be invited to award ceremony, stated a press release from the Academy Chairman Siddaraju.

From Teaching to Journalism…

Meera Appaiah, the Executive Editor of Star of Mysore, is serving the organisation since 1997.

After obtaining Master’s Degree in English Literature from Manasagangothri in Mysuru, she started her career as a lecturer in various colleges in Kodagu and also at Teresian College in Mysuru. Later she joined Star of Mysore as Proof Reader in 1997 and with her hard work and dedication, grew to the post of the Executive Editor.

In recognition of her service to the field of journalism, the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) had conferred ‘Annual Award’ on her in 2012; Rotary Mysore Midtown had presented ‘Silicon Journalism Award for Excellence in Journalism’ in 2015. Now, the Karnataka Media Academy has chosen her for its ‘Annual Awards-2018’

The award will be presented to her by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at a programme to be held in Bengaluru shortly.