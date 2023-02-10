Ten from Mysuru get Karnataka Media Academy Awards

February 10, 2023

SOM & Mysuru Mithra Editor M. Govinde Gowda chosen for Excellence in Journalism

Mysore/Mysuru: Ten journalists from Mysuru including Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Editor M. Govinde Gowda have been selected for Karnataka Media Academy Awards announced on Thursday (Feb. 9).

In all, 124 journalists have been selected for the annual awards announced for the years-2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 — 21 journalists for endowment awards (Andolana Award given for Best District Newspaper, Abhimani and Aragini Awards, Mysuru Digantha Award and Journalist K. Shivakumar instituted ‘Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Mookanayaka Award) and four Special Awards for lifetime achievement — at the meeting chaired by Academy Chairman K. Sadashiva Shenoy.

Those selected from Mysuru for annual awards are as follows- 2020 : Mullur Raju (Vijayavani) and Nagesh Panathale (Vijaya Karnataka).

2021: M. Govinde Gowda (Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra), A.M. Suresh (Udayavani), Nanjangud Mohan (Vishwavani), Mullur Shivaprasad (Andolana), K.P. Nagaraj (Public TV) and Shankar Bennur (The Hindu).

2022: K.B. Ramesh Nayak (Andolana).

Mysuru Digantha Award for best write-up on human issues has been announced to V. R. Shivakumar of Hunsur (Vijayavani).

The annual awards carry a purse of Rs. 25,000 and citation, while the endowment awards carry a purse of Rs. 10,000, along with a citation. The Special Awards carry a purse of Rs. 50,000 along with a citation.

According to the Chairman of Karnataka Media Academy Sadashiva Shenoy, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, Ministers and other dignitaries will be invited for the award presentation ceremony.

Those selected from Mysuru division

2019: R. Manoj (Kasturi TV) Chamarajanagar district, Sudarshan Channangihalli (Vijaya Karnataka) and H. V. Kiran (TV 9) Hassan, Kenchegowda (Vijaya Karnataka) Mandya and senior journalist Anantha Shayana of Kodagu district.

2020: Dharnesh Bookankere (Digvijaya News) and senior journalist D. L. Lingaraju of Mandya, Nagesh Panathale (Vijaya Karnataka) and senior journalist Mahesh Nachaiah of Kodagu, B. R. Udaykumar (The New Indian Express), G. Prakash (Vijaya Karnataka) and Joseph D’Souza selected for ‘Abhimani Award’, from Hassan.

2022: K. B. Ramesh Nayak (Andolana) Chamarajanagar, Ravi Nakalgod (Hello Hassan) Hassan, Somashekar Keragodu (Kemmugilu) Mandya,

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mooka- nayaka Award: Prof. R. Indira of University of Mysore for the year 2020,G.S. Jayadev of Deenabandhu Trust, Chamarajanagar for the year 2021 and Prof. Muzaffar Assadi from University of Mysore for 2022.

Special Awards: K.N. Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald) 2019, Vijaya Sankeshwar (Vijayavani) 2020, H.R. Ranganath (Public TV) 2021 and economic expert Susheela Subramanyam for the year 2022.

Three from Kodagu

Among the journalists selected for various awards announced by Karnataka Media Academy, three hail from Kodagu district. B.G. Anantha Shayana, editorial advisor of Shakti daily and resident of Madikeri, Ajjinikanda Mahesh, Editor of Poomaale Kodava weekly, resident of Virajpet and Nagesh Panathale, according to a press release from Karnataka Media Academy Chairman K. Sadashiva Shenoy.