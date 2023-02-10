ECI Director asks officials to work as per Election Commission directions

February 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Election Commission of India (ECI) Director Shubra Saxena has asked officials to follow the ECI directions and work in an organised manner.

She was presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of eight districts coming under Mysuru Revenue Division, regarding poll preparations at the Regional Commissioner’s Office here yesterday.

Instructing the officials to identify Sensitive and Hypersensitive polling booths in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission, Shubra Saxena said the concerned SP must visit all such booths and carry out inspection. The Deputy Commissioner and the ZP CEO must ensure that basic facilities are in place at polling booths, she said.

Clarifying that crimes of any nature that take place after the announcement of poll schedule are categorised under election- related crimes or offences, Shubra Saxena sought district-wise statistics and other inputs on election-related crimes during the 2018 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Continuing, she said that the final electoral rolls has been published and all eligible voters can check it for their names. The officials must take immediate action in case of any complaints regarding the electoral rolls, she said adding that officials must also ensure that Adivasis are not left out of the electoral process. She further instructed to give more importance to voter registration.

ECI Executive Officer B.C.Patra, Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Election Tahsildar Ramprasad, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, ZP CEOs and Returning Officers of all districts coming under Mysuru Revenue Division were present.