Unauthorised exit door entry at Nanjangud Temple

February 10, 2023

Temple authorities warn staff of strict action

Nanjangud: Following complaints of unauthorised entry of devotees to the sanctum sanctorum through exit door of the famed Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple at Nanjangud by bribing outdoor temple staff, the temple authorities have warned of strict action against such staff who facilitate illegal entry of devotees through the exit door.

Following complaints and protests by devotees alleging that some outdoor staff of the temple were facilitating illegal entry of devotees during festivals, special days and other rush occasions by taking money from them, even as devotees who had purchased special entry tickets were forced to stand in long queues to have darshan of the deity, the temple Executive Officer (EO) Jagadish Kumar had orally warned the staff against doing so. But as the staff failed to mend their ways and continued with their errant ways, the EO put up a Notice on Jan.31 warning of severe action.

The Notice said that the wages of errant temple staff will be cut depending upon the number of devotees they are found to have let in unauthorisedly to the temple through the exit door.