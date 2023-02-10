Roots and Tubers Mela on Feb.11 and 12 at NR Choultry

February 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha in collaboration with Using Diversity has organised Roots and Tubers Mela on Feb.11 and 12 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

‘The focus of this Mela would be to sensitise the urban community towards the benefits of tuber consumption and explore more value addition and include them into the cultivation,’ said Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha.

Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba and Soliga tribes are participating in the Mela along with their tuber collections. More than 25 groups are bringing different kinds of tubers, food items and value-added products for display and sale.

Rare roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric and arrow root seed materials will be available for sale.

Cooking contest

‘Cooking with Tubers’ learn to cook the most healthiest and delicious food and ‘Roots and Tubers Cooking contest’ has also been organised on Feb.12 (Sunday) to introduce its nutritional values to younger generation. For details, contact Komal Kumar on Mob: 98809-08608.

Highlights of the Mela

• Shaji from Waynad, Kerala, is bringing 200 tubers for display.

• Supreet of Adakuru village in Periyapatna taluk, is bringing 60 different tubers for display and sale.

• Introducing rare Colombian tuber Yacon beans in the Mela.

• Jenu Kuruba women’s groups of Nagarahole forest are bringing Purple Yam.

• Anekal farmers are bringing Air Potato for sale.

• Black, Green and Yellow turmeric, Mango Ginger, Arrow root, different taro varieties will be on sale.

• Multi colour sweet potatoes will also be available at the Mela.